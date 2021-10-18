Gabelli Funds LLC Has $12.25 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 344 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 8,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $219.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market cap of $151.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $219.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Several research firms have commented on LOW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.71.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

