Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 4,382 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,382 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $9,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $436,000. Summitry LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 20,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.99.

M&T Bank stock opened at $151.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $94.67 and a 12-month high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

