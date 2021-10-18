Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 50,400 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 21.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 50,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 28,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $48.92 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.20.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

