Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 852,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 27,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $14,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 391.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $15.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average is $17.46. The company has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.