Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 145,414 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,198 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,414 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $10,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 433.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. COKER & PALMER upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.21.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $26.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.57 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average is $21.57. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $26.08.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 27.69%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

