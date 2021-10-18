Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 224,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $8,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Natixis boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 59.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 15,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 36.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the second quarter valued at $359,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,573,000 after acquiring an additional 56,999 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kennametal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,071,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,938,000 after purchasing an additional 134,309 shares during the last quarter.

KMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

KMT opened at $36.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day moving average of $37.35. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $515.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

