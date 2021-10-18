Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $6.51 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.19.

CARR opened at $53.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

