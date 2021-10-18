Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $9.78 Million Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 225,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $9,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 5.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.9% in the second quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 55,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 7.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 16,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1,001.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

NYSE SMP opened at $47.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.00. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.09 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.39.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

In related news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $47,428.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $64,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,729 shares in the company, valued at $934,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,021 shares of company stock worth $1,282,498. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

