Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.21% of TEGNA worth $8,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 451.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,287,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,892 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,617,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,277 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,081,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,791,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,449 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,673 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research cut shares of TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $19.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $732.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.75 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.52%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

