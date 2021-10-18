Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 3,400 Shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 1.51% of Lawson Products worth $7,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lawson Products by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the 1st quarter worth $439,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LAWS opened at $51.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Lawson Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $62.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.88 million, a P/E ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $106.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.82 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 11.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LAWS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lawson Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Lawson Products Profile

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

