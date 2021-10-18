Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) versus TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Head to Head Review

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) and TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.9% of Gaotu Techedu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of TAL Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of TAL Education Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Gaotu Techedu and TAL Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaotu Techedu 4 2 0 0 1.33 TAL Education Group 5 7 3 0 1.87

Gaotu Techedu presently has a consensus price target of $8.16, suggesting a potential upside of 146.53%. TAL Education Group has a consensus price target of $48.58, suggesting a potential upside of 899.68%. Given TAL Education Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TAL Education Group is more favorable than Gaotu Techedu.

Profitability

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and TAL Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaotu Techedu -46.71% -108.01% -49.26% TAL Education Group -2.58% -3.13% -1.34%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and TAL Education Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaotu Techedu $1.09 billion 0.77 -$213.47 million ($0.89) -3.72 TAL Education Group $4.50 billion 0.70 -$115.99 million ($0.19) -25.58

TAL Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than Gaotu Techedu. TAL Education Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gaotu Techedu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TAL Education Group beats Gaotu Techedu on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu, Inc. is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses. The company was founded by Xiang Dong Chen in June 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students. The company was founded by Bang Xin Zhang and Yun Dong Cao on August 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

