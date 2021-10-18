GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,791 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of GDS worth $29,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in GDS in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in GDS in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GDS in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in GDS by 69.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in GDS by 51.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $58.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $49.16 and a 52-week high of $116.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.04 and a beta of 1.00.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

