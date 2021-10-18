Gendell Jeffrey L Acquires Shares of 1,048,719 United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,048,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,170,000. United States Steel makes up 2.2% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,339,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,138,000 after buying an additional 554,485 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,423,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,275,000 after buying an additional 39,578 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,305,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,683,000 after buying an additional 1,147,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,293,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,350,000 after buying an additional 915,525 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,758,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,186,000 after buying an additional 379,072 shares during the period. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

X traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.50. 650,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,917,922. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average is $24.57. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $30.57.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on X shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.