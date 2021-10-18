Gendell Jeffrey L Takes $9 Million Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 125,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,003,000. West Fraser Timber comprises about 0.8% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 0.11% of West Fraser Timber at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

WFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “action list buuy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.14.

Shares of WFG traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,762. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.19 and a 200 day moving average of $76.60. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.97. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $45.79 and a 52 week high of $92.46.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.