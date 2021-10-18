Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $500.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $505.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $523.00 target price for the company. Finally, began coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $448.41.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $451.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Generac has a one year low of $202.02 and a one year high of $466.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $426.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 66.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 41.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,082,000 after purchasing an additional 334,177 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Generac by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 627,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,573,000 after purchasing an additional 52,961 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.