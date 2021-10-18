General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Position Increased by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 134,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises about 1.5% of Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $25,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.9% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

GD stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $208.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,133. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.89. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $208.93. The stock has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.45.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

