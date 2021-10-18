GenesisX (XGS) One Day Volume Tops $14.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 18th. GenesisX has a total market cap of $74,711.17 and approximately $14.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GenesisX has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000042 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,992,660 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

