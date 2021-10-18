Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,622,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 489,191 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $90,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 149,682.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 796,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after acquiring an additional 796,312 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 91,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 15,259 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,878,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,830,000 after purchasing an additional 246,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 35.9% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial stock opened at $20.18 on Monday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average is $20.16.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 43.90%.

Several analysts have commented on MFC shares. Barclays raised shares of Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.