Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 64,668 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,678,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $86,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,363,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,966,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,488,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,789,000 after purchasing an additional 566,307 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 293.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 675,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,844,000 after purchasing an additional 503,794 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 725,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,444,000 after purchasing an additional 275,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.81.

NYSE CIT opened at $52.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.92. CIT Group Inc. has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $56.62.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

