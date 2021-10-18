Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 729,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,479 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Zillow Group worth $89,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,271,000 after buying an additional 45,928 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,708,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,458,000 after acquiring an additional 140,920 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,459,000 after acquiring an additional 320,826 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Zillow Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 336,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,569,000 after purchasing an additional 26,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $94.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 162.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.69 and a 200-day moving average of $111.12. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.92 and a 52-week high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZG. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $220.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $170.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.19.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

