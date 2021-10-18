Geode Capital Management LLC Has $84.06 Million Stock Position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 669,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $84,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLRN. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 25.0% during the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,098,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 36.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $454,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $1,623,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $3,146,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $750,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,286 shares of company stock worth $5,770,648. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $172.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of -46.61 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.04 and its 200 day moving average is $132.13. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.98 and a 52 week high of $189.99.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $27.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.13 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 221.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XLRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays cut Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acceleron Pharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.40.

Acceleron Pharma Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.