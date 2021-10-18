Geode Capital Management LLC Has $92.19 Million Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,416,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,549 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Liberty Global worth $92,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 117,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 17.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth $246,000. Invst LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at $485,000. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LBTYK. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Liberty Global stock opened at $29.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.52. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 79.83% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

