Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,977,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 909,528 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.77% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $85,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $18.84 on Monday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.44.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.87) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.