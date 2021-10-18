Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 16,208 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,208 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Dolby Laboratories worth $87,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 498,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 29.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 104.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 25,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.30, for a total transaction of $2,548,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 10,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,011,804.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,654 shares of company stock worth $21,449,196. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLB stock opened at $89.77 on Monday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.52 and a 1-year high of $104.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.33 and its 200-day moving average is $97.18.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.06 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

