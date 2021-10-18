Glazer Capital LLC Acquires New Position in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in SportsTek Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SportsTek Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in SportsTek Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $962,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. 41.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPTK opened at $9.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

