Glazer Capital LLC Has $237,000 Stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)

Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) by 107.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,443 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 31.2% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 65,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,095,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,964,000. Finally, Corvex Management LP acquired a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,160,000. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Get ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV alerts:

Shares of ARYD opened at $9.99 on Monday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $12.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD).

Receive News & Ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.