Glazer Capital LLC Makes New $116,000 Investment in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of GX Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,307,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,276,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,415,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,350,000.

Shares of GXII opened at $9.69 on Monday. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

