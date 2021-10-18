Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.79

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.79 and last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 239305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GLNCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, October 11th. AlphaValue upgraded Glencore from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $71.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average of $8.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.12. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.67%.

About Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

