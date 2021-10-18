Glendon Capital Management LP Sells 850,832 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Glendon Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,068,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850,832 shares during the period. Ally Financial accounts for about 6.7% of Glendon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Glendon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $103,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,653,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,355,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,564,000 after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 140,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 22,730 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,240,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,521,000 after purchasing an additional 64,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

ALLY traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,349. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.58. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.86 and a twelve month high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,446,104.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $656,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 96,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,177.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,333. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.