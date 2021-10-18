Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Holdings Raised by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.10% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,402.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of GBT opened at $30.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 7.22. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $63.65. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a negative net margin of 161.55%. The firm had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GBT shares. Truist raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities raised Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

In related news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.