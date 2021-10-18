Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) by 176.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,165,000. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 21,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 12,275 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,464,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $39.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.72. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $46.96.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

