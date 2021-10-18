Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. Trims Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. trimmed its holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 19.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. 8X8 comprises 0.2% of Golden Gate Private Equity Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc.’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EGHT. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in 8X8 during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 during the second quarter worth about $111,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 during the first quarter worth about $182,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EGHT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In related news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $71,897.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 9,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $248,572.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,220.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,023 shares of company stock worth $1,021,486 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EGHT stock opened at $23.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.13. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

