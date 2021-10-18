Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 397,100 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the September 15th total of 301,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 198.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GDDFF shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Goodfood Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS GDDFF remained flat at $$7.29 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.04. Goodfood Market has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

