Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Short Interest Update

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the September 15th total of 107,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 42.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GMGSF remained flat at $$15.96 during mid-day trading on Monday. Goodman Group has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $17.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.78.
About Goodman Group
Featured Article: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for Goodman Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodman Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.