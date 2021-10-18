Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Short Interest Update

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the September 15th total of 107,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 42.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMGSF remained flat at $$15.96 during mid-day trading on Monday. Goodman Group has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $17.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.78.

About Goodman Group

Goodman Group engages in the development, owning, and management of industrial property and business space. It involves in the investment in directly and indirectly held industrial property, investment management, property services, and property development. The company was founded by Gregory Leith Goodman in 1989 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

