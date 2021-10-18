G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA) Short Interest Update

G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the September 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of G&P Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $756,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in G&P Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $918,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its position in G&P Acquisition by 180.4% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 320,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 206,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.63% of the company’s stock.

Get G&P Acquisition alerts:

NYSE:GAPA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.87. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,260. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78. G&P Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

G&P Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for G&P Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G&P Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.