Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $54.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.69 million. On average, analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GSBC stock opened at $56.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $773.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

In related news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $94,356.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,458 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

