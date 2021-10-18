GXChain Price Tops $0.62 on Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $46.48 million and $6.90 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000159 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001206 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000316 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,661,132 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.