GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Increased to $93.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $93.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GXO. Citigroup initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a positive rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.08.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics stock opened at $83.10 on Thursday. GXO Logistics has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.82.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. On average, analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GXO. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,186,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,969,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,206,000.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.