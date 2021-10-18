Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Has $12.64 Million Stake in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,773 shares during the quarter. US Ecology makes up 7.1% of Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. owned about 1.07% of US Ecology worth $12,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECOL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 133.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,512,000 after buying an additional 419,016 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 8.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,748,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,614,000 after buying an additional 129,830 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 2,072.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 114,740 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology during the first quarter worth approximately $3,667,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology during the first quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Get US Ecology alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

ECOL traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,602. US Ecology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $240.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL).

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.