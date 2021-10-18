Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 249,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,000. Katapult accounts for approximately 1.5% of Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronit Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,729,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Orlando Zayas bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,538,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,799,069.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Derek Medlin bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 273,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,352.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 69,750 shares of company stock valued at $278,165.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPLT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.87. The stock had a trading volume of 11,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,817. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.11.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.47 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Katapult Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Katapult in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

