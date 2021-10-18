Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Short Interest Update

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRBR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,399. Harbor Diversified has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $3.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Harbor Diversified had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 71.54%. The business had revenue of $52.86 million for the quarter.

Harbor Diversified, Inc is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of diseases related to aging. The firm focuses on two clinical development products, Apoptone and Triolex. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, WI.

