Harrow Health, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:HROW)

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harrow Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Harrow Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

HROW has been the subject of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.25 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Shares of Harrow Health stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $265.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average is $8.86. Harrow Health has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $18.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 million. Harrow Health had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.03%.

In other Harrow Health news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $39,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $222,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 87,706 shares of company stock valued at $736,411 over the last ninety days. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HROW. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Harrow Health by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its position in Harrow Health by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

