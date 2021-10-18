Harvard Management Co. Inc. Takes $49.25 Million Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 408,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,245,000. DaVita accounts for approximately 2.8% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth $4,294,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of DaVita by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 43,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of DaVita by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 776,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,883,000 after buying an additional 116,008 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded down $1.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,076. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.37 and its 200 day moving average is $121.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.14 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. Equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Truist decreased their target price on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.43.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,518.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,533. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

