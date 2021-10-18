HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progenity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Progenity from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progenity has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.96.

Shares of NASDAQ PROG opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $169.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35. Progenity has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.99 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Athyrium Capital Management LP raised its position in Progenity by 34.6% during the second quarter. Athyrium Capital Management LP now owns 36,396,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365,281 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Progenity by 189.7% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,597,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,122,000 after buying an additional 4,974,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Progenity by 85.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 537,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progenity by 19.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 909,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 150,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progenity by 107.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 160,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

