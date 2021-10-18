HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Shares Sold by Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,981 shares during the period. HC2 accounts for 0.3% of Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of HC2 worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in HC2 by 1,286.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 145,750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of HC2 by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 18,476 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HC2 in the 1st quarter valued at $551,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of HC2 by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 31,479 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HC2 in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HCHC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.68. 25,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,553. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $286.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.31.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. HC2 had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $243.80 million for the quarter.

About HC2

INNOVATE Corp. engages in the acquisition and investment of assets. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Spectrum, and Other. The Infrastructure segment models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects.

