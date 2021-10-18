Head to Head Contrast: Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) vs. Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Repligen alerts:

83.8% of Repligen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Seagen shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Repligen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of Seagen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Repligen and Seagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen 19.65% 9.21% 7.31% Seagen 25.06% 19.02% 16.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Repligen and Seagen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen $366.26 million 40.01 $59.93 million $1.65 161.77 Seagen $2.18 billion 14.44 $613.67 million $3.30 52.34

Seagen has higher revenue and earnings than Repligen. Seagen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repligen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Repligen and Seagen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen 0 0 7 0 3.00 Seagen 0 5 7 0 2.58

Repligen presently has a consensus target price of $306.14, indicating a potential upside of 14.69%. Seagen has a consensus target price of $181.90, indicating a potential upside of 5.31%. Given Repligen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Repligen is more favorable than Seagen.

Volatility & Risk

Repligen has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seagen has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Seagen beats Repligen on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs. The Filtration products offer a number of advantages to manufacturers of biologic drugs at volumes that span from pilot studies to clinical and commercial-scale production. The OEM products are represented by Protein A affinity ligands, which are a critical component of Protein A chromatography resins used in downstream purification and cell culture growth factor products. The company was founded by Alexander G. Rich and Paul R. Schimmel in May 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B. Siegall and H. Perry Fell on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.