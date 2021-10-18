Head-To-Head Survey: Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) & The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY)

The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) and Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get The Hong Kong and China Gas alerts:

The Hong Kong and China Gas has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matador Resources has a beta of 4.8, meaning that its stock price is 380% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The Hong Kong and China Gas and Matador Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hong Kong and China Gas $5.28 billion 5.30 $788.56 million N/A N/A Matador Resources $862.13 million 5.64 -$593.21 million $0.56 74.29

The Hong Kong and China Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Matador Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of The Hong Kong and China Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Matador Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Matador Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for The Hong Kong and China Gas and Matador Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hong Kong and China Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Matador Resources 0 1 9 0 2.90

Matador Resources has a consensus target price of $38.71, indicating a potential downside of 6.94%. Given Matador Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Matador Resources is more favorable than The Hong Kong and China Gas.

Dividends

The Hong Kong and China Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Matador Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Matador Resources pays out 17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Matador Resources has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares The Hong Kong and China Gas and Matador Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hong Kong and China Gas N/A N/A N/A Matador Resources -18.98% 15.69% 6.65%

Summary

Matador Resources beats The Hong Kong and China Gas on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities. The company supplies town gas to approximately 1.9 million customers. It also provides network connectivity, and data center and cloud computing services; and engages in the software development, solution implementation, and systems integration activities. In addition, the company offers consultancy and engineering contractor services, including utilities installation, infrastructure construction, and civil and building services engineering for public and private projects; and designs and manufactures gas meters and metering systems. Further, it is involved in water supply and wastewater treatment serving 2.4 million customers. Additionally, the company manufactures polyethylene piping and fittings; and engages in the customers center, cafÃ©, restaurant, retail sale, automatic meter reading system development, laboratory testing, payment gateway and related, project management, landfill gas project, financing, logistics, oil, research and development, property development, and securities investment activities. The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring. The Midstream segment conducts natural gas processing, oil transportation services, oil, natural gas and produced water gathering services, and produced water disposal services to third parties. The company was founded by Joseph William Foran and Scott E. King in July 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for The Hong Kong and China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hong Kong and China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.