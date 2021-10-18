Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$7.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$5.25 price target on shares of Headwater Exploration and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration to C$6.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.04.

HWX opened at C$4.81 on Friday. Headwater Exploration has a one year low of C$1.19 and a one year high of C$4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$973.00 million and a P/E ratio of 120.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.18.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$37.43 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Headwater Exploration will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Lawrence Pearce sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.45, for a total transaction of C$801,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 543,478 shares in the company, valued at C$2,418,477.10.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

