Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) PT Raised to C$6.50 at Raymond James

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 36.27% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Headwater Exploration in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Headwater Exploration has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.21.

TSE:HWX traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$4.77. 937,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,184. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.18. Headwater Exploration has a twelve month low of C$1.19 and a twelve month high of C$4.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$964.90 million and a P/E ratio of 119.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$37.43 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Headwater Exploration will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Headwater Exploration news, Director David Lawrence Pearce sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.45, for a total transaction of C$801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 543,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,418,477.10.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

