Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 72.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 10,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Renasant Bank increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Argus cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATO opened at $93.00 on Monday. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

